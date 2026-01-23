Popular cleaning spray sold at major retailers recalled for bacteria risk
- Over 1.5 million bottles of Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover have been recalled in the U.S. and Canada due to potential bacterial contamination.
- The recall, issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, is over the possible presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria.
- This bacterium can cause infections in humans, particularly those with weakened immune systems, affecting areas such as the ear, eye, skin or lungs.
- The affected products, sold in various sizes and scents, were available at major retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon from March 2019.
- Consumers are advised to stop using the stain remover immediately and contact Thrasio, the brand's owner, for a full refund, though no illnesses have been reported.