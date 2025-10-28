Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Consuming this spice may help reduce inflammation and hot flashes

Salmon & Anise Puff Pastry
  • Anise is a spice commonly used in baked goods for its warm, sweet, licorice-like flavor.
  • The seeds are rich in essential minerals, including iron for brain and immune support, and manganese for bone and cell protection.
  • Research suggests anise seeds may help combat depression and improve symptoms associated with menopause.
  • Studies have indicated that anise consumption can reduce the severity and frequency of hot flashes by nearly three-quarters and alleviate symptoms of postpartum and mild-to-moderate depression.
  • Further research highlights potential benefits such as reducing inflammation and possessing antibacterial properties, though individuals with hormone-related conditions or allergies should consult a doctor.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in