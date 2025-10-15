Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anne-Marie and Slowthai reveal name of second child

Anne-Marie reveals unique name of her second child with Slowthai
  • Singer Anne-Marie has revealed the unique name of her five-month-old son with rapper Slowthai as Forever Sugar.
  • The announcement was made during an appearance on This Morning on Tuesday, 14 October.
  • Anne-Marie stated that the first name, Forever, was inspired by her grandmother and mother's “forever and always” sign-offs.
  • The middle name, Sugar, was chosen due to her experience with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in