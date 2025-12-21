Supermodel Anok Yai shares health update from hospital bed
- Supermodel Anok Yai has shared a health update after a secret battle with an illness “destroying” her lungs.
- She underwent successful robotic lung surgery on Friday (19 December) to help treat a congenital defect.
- She described the condition as “overworking my heart”.
- Ms Yai, who was the second black model to open a Prada show after Naomi Campbell, posted videos from her hospital bed.
- The footage showed her using a nebuliser and walking with assistance from a nurse during her recovery.