America’s Next Top Model winner says show makeover left her ‘partially bald’
- Adrianne Curry, the first winner of America's Next Top Model, claims that a weave installed during the show in 2003 caused permanent damage to her hair and scalp.
- Curry alleges that stylists warned Tyra Banks that her hair was too fragile for the weave, but Banks reportedly insisted on its installation.
- She stated that the weave led to an “oozing wound” and significant hair loss during the show's production.
- After filming, Curry had to visit an Afro hair salon for the weave's removal, which left her with scabs and a “horrific mullet.”
- Curry maintains that her scalp is now “permanently damaged” from the experience, despite previously stating she had moved past any anger towards Banks.