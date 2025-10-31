Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

America’s Next Top Model winner says show makeover left her ‘partially bald’

The Absolute Best And Worst America's Next Top Model Makeovers
  • Adrianne Curry, the first winner of America's Next Top Model, claims that a weave installed during the show in 2003 caused permanent damage to her hair and scalp.
  • Curry alleges that stylists warned Tyra Banks that her hair was too fragile for the weave, but Banks reportedly insisted on its installation.
  • She stated that the weave led to an “oozing wound” and significant hair loss during the show's production.
  • After filming, Curry had to visit an Afro hair salon for the weave's removal, which left her with scabs and a “horrific mullet.”
  • Curry maintains that her scalp is now “permanently damaged” from the experience, despite previously stating she had moved past any anger towards Banks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in