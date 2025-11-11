Apple fans left baffled by new $230 iPhone accessory
- Apple has launched a new accessory, the "iPhone Pocket", in collaboration with Japanese fashion label Issey Miyake.
- The product is a knitted fabric case designed to encase an iPhone, which can be worn cross-body or as a strap.
- The limited-edition accessory is priced at $229.95 for the longer version and $149.95 for a shorter version.
- Consumers have expressed confusion and criticism regarding the product's appearance, high cost, and lack of security features, with many likening it to a "sock".
- The "iPhone Pocket" has drawn comparisons to Apple's discontinued iPod sock from the 2000s, with Apple stating it was inspired by Issey Miyake's "Pleats Please" line.