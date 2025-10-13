Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major streaming service to change its name in huge re-brand

Major streaming service to change its name in a re-brand (Getty Images/iStock)
  • Apple's streaming service, AppleTV+, is being rebranded and will now be known simply as "Apple TV".
  • The new name is identical to Apple's existing streaming hardware device, which is also called Apple TV.
  • The change was announced in a press release detailing an upcoming F1 film set to launch on the service in December.
  • This rebrand means there are now three distinct products sharing the "Apple TV" name: the streaming service, the physical streaming puck, and the Apple TV app.
  • Apple has not indicated any plans to rename or discontinue its other "Apple TV" products, nor are other services like Fitness+ or News+ changing their branding.
