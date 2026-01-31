Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fast food chain shutters another location amid widespread closures

What You Should Know Before Eating At Arby's Again
  • Arby's has permanently closed another restaurant, this time near Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, with a sign on the door confirming the closure.
  • The specific reason for this closure remains unclear, and The Independent has sought comment from Arby's.
  • This closure follows a trend, as Arby's has shuttered dozens of locations, with a net decrease of 48 restaurants in the U.S. by the end of 2024, according to QSR Magazine.
  • The fast food industry has seen a drop in foot traffic from low-income customers, as reported by McDonald's last November, citing inflation as a factor making items like Happy Meals prohibitively expensive.
  • Despite the closures, Arby's remains the third-largest sandwich chain in the United States by sales, with 3,272 locations currently listed on its website.
