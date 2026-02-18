Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Changes to visa rules mean it is now easier to visit Armenia

People of Armenia laying of the flowers at the Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, Armenia
People of Armenia laying of the flowers at the Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, Armenia (Getty)
  • Armenia has temporarily removed visa entry requirements for nationals of 113 countries until 1 July 2026.
  • British passport holders, along with travellers from the US, EU, and UAE, are among those exempt from needing a visa.
  • Visitors can stay in Armenia for up to 180 days within a one-year period under the new rules.
  • The decision aims to boost tourism and encourage more spontaneous travel, including short breaks and longer adventures.
  • Armenia, known for its rich heritage, religious sites, and vibrant capital Yerevan, hopes to share its culture and landscapes with more visitors.
