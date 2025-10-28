How viewing art can benefit your health
- A new study by King's College London has found that viewing original works of art can immediately relieve stress.
- The research indicated that art viewing positively impacts the immune system, nervous system and the network of glands responsible for releasing hormones.
- Participants viewing original art at the Courtauld Gallery experienced a 22 per cent drop in the stress hormone cortisol, significantly more than those viewing reproductions.
- Stress-linked cytokines, which are proteins acting as immune system messengers, also fell by up to 30 per cent among those in the gallery.
- Researchers highlighted that art uniquely affects three different body systems simultaneously, suggesting cultural experiences play a role in protecting both mental and physical health.