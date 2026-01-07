Ashley Tisdale criticised for essay about celebrity mom group
- Ashley Tisdale penned an essay for The Cut detailing her departure from a celebrity mom group due to what she described as "toxic" and "mean girl behaviour."
- Matthew Koma, husband of Hilary Duff, seemingly criticised Tisdale as "self-obsessed" and "tone deaf" in a sarcastic social media post, appearing to defend his wife.
- Tisdale was previously part of a Los Angeles-based mom group that included Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor.
- A representative for Tisdale clarified that her essay was not about her friendship with Duff, Moore, and Trainor, but rather aimed to highlight issues mothers face based on experiences with a different group.
- Jenna Bush Hager questioned Tisdale's decision to air the mom group drama publicly, suggesting that private conversations would have been more appropriate.