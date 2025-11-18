AT&T customers can still claim up to $7,500 as settlement deadline is extended
- The deadline to file a claim in a massive AT&T data breach settlement has been extended to Dec. 18.
- The first breach in March 2024 exposed private information, including birth dates and Social Security numbers of up to 73 million current and former account holders.
- A second incident announced in July 2024 involved hackers downloading a significant amount of AT&T data from a third-party cloud platform.
- AT&T has agreed to a total settlement fund of $177million, with individual compensation potentially reaching up to $7,500 for those affected by both breaches.
- Customers have until Dec. 18 to file a claim, with a final court approval hearing for the settlement scheduled for January 2026.