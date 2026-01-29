Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tourists flock to fake hot springs created by AI

  • An AI-generated article on the Tasmania Tours website falsely advertised non-existent "Weldborough Hot Springs" in a remote Tasmanian town.
  • The now-deleted post, published last July, described the fictional springs as a "peaceful escape" with "therapeutic minerals" and included AI-generated images.
  • Tourists, misled by the article, travelled to Weldborough “in droves”, one local hotel said, only to discover that no such hot springs existed.
  • Scott Hennessy, owner of Australian Tours and Cruises, which operates Tasmania Tours, admitted their AI "messed up completely" and blamed a third-party contractor for the error.
  • The company saidd that the incident, caused by an AI "hallucination" producing fabricated information, resulted in significant reputational damage and online backlash.
