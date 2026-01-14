Autistic researchers weigh in on new Barbie doll
- Mattel has launched an autistic Barbie doll, developed in collaboration with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, aiming to improve representation of autistic people.
- The doll features accessories and design elements reflecting common autistic experiences, such as a tablet with an augmented and alternative communication (AAC) app and noise-cancelling headphones for sensory sensitivities.
- Other thoughtful details include a sideways glance to indicate discomfort with eye contact, comfortable clothing without labels, and flat Mary Jane-style shoes instead of high heels.
- The Barbie also incorporates bendable elbows and wrists, along with a fidget spinner, to represent stimming, an important self-regulation method for autistic individuals.
- While acknowledging that no single doll can represent the diverse autistic community and historical criticisms of Barbie, autistic researchers generally view the doll as a positive step for representation, education, and normalising disability accommodations.