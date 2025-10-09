Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How a ‘baby filter’ can unlock forgotten childhood memories

Kylie Jenner distraught after using TikTok ageing filter
  • New research suggests that adults can unlock long-forgotten childhood memories by viewing their own face through a digital 'baby filter'.
  • A study conducted by neuroscientists at Anglia Ruskin University involved participants observing a live video feed of their face, digitally altered to appear childlike.
  • Participants who 'enfaced' their childlike reflection recalled significantly more childhood episodic memory details compared to a control group who viewed their unaltered adult reflections.
  • Researchers believe this phenomenon occurs because the brain encodes bodily information as part of an event's details, and reintroducing similar bodily cues can aid memory retrieval decades later.
  • The findings offer new insights into the link between bodily self-perception and memory, potentially leading to new techniques for accessing memories from early childhood and assisting individuals with memory impairments.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in