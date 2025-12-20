Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman who blamed cancer on baby powder use is awarded $65.5M

The verdict is the latest development in a longstanding legal battle over claims that talc in Johnson’s Baby Powder and Shower to Shower body powder was connected to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma
The verdict is the latest development in a longstanding legal battle over claims that talc in Johnson’s Baby Powder and Shower to Shower body powder was connected to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma (Getty Images)
  • A Minnesota jury awarded $65.5 million to a mother of three who claimed Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder caused her to develop mesothelioma.
  • Anna Jean Houghton Carley, 37, alleged that the company's products exposed her to asbestos, leading to the aggressive lung cancer.
  • Johnson & Johnson said it will appeal the verdict, asserting that its baby powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer.
  • Carley's legal team contended that the pharmaceutical giant knowingly sold talc-based products potentially contaminated with asbestos without issuing warnings.
  • This ruling is the latest in a series of significant legal judgments against Johnson & Johnson, including a $40 million award earlier this month and a $966 million award in October for similar claims.
