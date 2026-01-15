The reason you should switch your regular bagels for sourdough ones
- Sourdough bagels are presented as a beneficial option for improving gut health, primarily due to their unique fermentation process.
- Unlike conventional bread, sourdough is crafted using a live starter of wild yeast and bacteria, eliminating the need for commercial yeast or chemical additives.
- The fermentation process breaks down certain carbohydrates, making sourdough easier to digest and potentially suitable for individuals with mild gluten sensitivities.
- Sourdough boasts a lower glycaemic index, which helps to release sugars more slowly into the bloodstream, thereby assisting in blood sugar regulation.
- It contains prebiotics that nourish the gut microbiome and provides essential minerals, with its fibre content further contributing to satiety and stable blood sugar levels.