The reason you should switch your regular bagels for sourdough ones

Celebrating National Bagel Day
  • Sourdough bagels are presented as a beneficial option for improving gut health, primarily due to their unique fermentation process.
  • Unlike conventional bread, sourdough is crafted using a live starter of wild yeast and bacteria, eliminating the need for commercial yeast or chemical additives.
  • The fermentation process breaks down certain carbohydrates, making sourdough easier to digest and potentially suitable for individuals with mild gluten sensitivities.
  • Sourdough boasts a lower glycaemic index, which helps to release sugars more slowly into the bloodstream, thereby assisting in blood sugar regulation.
  • It contains prebiotics that nourish the gut microbiome and provides essential minerals, with its fibre content further contributing to satiety and stable blood sugar levels.
