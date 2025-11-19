The country set to ban private beaches
- Bali is advancing plans to ensure all private beaches remain accessible to the public, addressing growing concerns over commercial development.
- Governor I Wayan Kostor submitted draft legislation on 17 November to protect public access, highlighting the beaches' importance for local religious ceremonies and social spaces.
- Hotel and villa operators have been criticised for blocking public access, preventing residents from performing religious activities and imposing illegal restrictions.
- The proposed regulation aims to restore Bali's beaches to their original purpose, countering the perception that developers own the shoreline.
- The Balinese government plans to swiftly debate and pass the legislation before the end of 2025, reinforcing a 2016 Presidential Regulation that designates beaches as public state property.