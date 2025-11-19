Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The country set to ban private beaches

Aerial view of the famous Nusa Dua complex on the southern coast of Bali
Aerial view of the famous Nusa Dua complex on the southern coast of Bali (Getty/iStock)
  • Bali is advancing plans to ensure all private beaches remain accessible to the public, addressing growing concerns over commercial development.
  • Governor I Wayan Kostor submitted draft legislation on 17 November to protect public access, highlighting the beaches' importance for local religious ceremonies and social spaces.
  • Hotel and villa operators have been criticised for blocking public access, preventing residents from performing religious activities and imposing illegal restrictions.
  • The proposed regulation aims to restore Bali's beaches to their original purpose, countering the perception that developers own the shoreline.
  • The Balinese government plans to swiftly debate and pass the legislation before the end of 2025, reinforcing a 2016 Presidential Regulation that designates beaches as public state property.
