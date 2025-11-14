Simple exercises that help to prevent older woman falling over
- A study found that online dance classes significantly improved postural stability, dynamic balance and calf strength in women aged 65 and over.
- The research involved women from Montréal participating in 75-minute ballet-modern inspired classes twice weekly for 12 weeks via Zoom.
- Participants showed reduced side-to-side sway and increased dynamic balance within six weeks, with calf muscle strength improving by the end of the programme.
- Online dance classes offer an accessible solution to exercise barriers, such as a lack of transport or remote living, helping older adults maintain independence and socialise.
- The study highlights dance as an effective "exercise in disguise" that enhances proprioception and postural stability, crucial for reducing fall risks.