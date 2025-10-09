New residents sought for one of Britain’s holiest places
- A remote Welsh island, Ynys Enlli (Bardsey Island), is seeking new tenants to live and work there, managing its livestock.
- The island, located off Gwynedd’s Llyn peninsula, currently has a population of three and offers basic amenities with no wifi or electricity.
- The opportunity, the first in nearly 20 years, is for a nature-loving family or couple with farming experience, ideally Welsh speakers.
- New residents will be responsible for 200 sheep and 25 Welsh Black cattle, working under the mentorship of current farmer Gareth Roberts.
- Ynys Enlli is known as the "Island of 20,000 Saints" and is recognised as one of the holiest places in Britain, with pilgrims travelling there since the 2nd century BC.