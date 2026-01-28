Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

BBC fan favourite reveals she ‘almost died’ after severe health scare

Video Player Placeholder
BBC fan favourite reveals she 'almost died' after a terrifying health scare
  • BBC Breakfast star Diana Moran has revealed she nearly died following a severe health scare.
  • The 86-year-old had a dangerous reaction to antibiotics prescribed to treat cancers on her leg.
  • Mrs Moran stated that ambulances were called "three times" during the ordeal, leading her to believe "my life had come to the end".
  • She was a regular host of a fitness segment on the BBC in the 1980s, named “the Green Goddess” after her iconic, vibrant leotard.
  • Moran returned to the BBC in 2020 to showcase exercises for viewers during the COVID-19 lockdown.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in