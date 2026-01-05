Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly star’s BBC colleagues send love after breast cancer diagnosis

Dr Punam Krishan’s BBC colleagues pay tribute to Strictly star after breast cancer diagnosis
  • Dr Punam Krishan, a star of BBC Morning Live and Strictly Come Dancing, has publicly announced her diagnosis with breast cancer.
  • She revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday, 4 January 2026, after keeping it private for five months.
  • Dr Krishan explained that she decided to speak out because "carrying it quietly has been heavy."
  • Her BBC Morning Live colleagues, Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, sent her a supportive message on Monday's programme.
  • They assured her they were "behind her every step of the way" and that the show had "so much love" for her.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in