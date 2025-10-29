Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

BBQ pulled pork sandwiches recalled over possible plastic contamination

Twin Sisters Cheese recall over E. Coli concerns
  • E.A. Sween has issued a recall for 127,887 pounds of its Deli Express BBQ Pulled Pork sandwiches due to the potential presence of plastic, which could pose a choking hazard.
  • The plastic is thought to have come from the Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce bottles, with affected products sold nationwide, including to the Department of Defense, between January 16 and October 23, 2025.
  • Although no illnesses or injuries have been reported from the BBQ sandwich recall, consumers are urged to return affected items for a full refund or contact E.A. Sween if consumed.
  • In a separate incident, Hormel Foods recalled nearly 4.9 million pounds of its frozen boneless chicken products, distributed to restaurants and commercial food outlets, after metal fragments were discovered.
  • The metal contamination in the Hormel chicken was attributed to a damaged conveyor belt during production, with no reported injuries or illnesses, and affected products were shipped between February 10 and September 19.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in