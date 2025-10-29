BBQ pulled pork sandwiches recalled over possible plastic contamination
- E.A. Sween has issued a recall for 127,887 pounds of its Deli Express BBQ Pulled Pork sandwiches due to the potential presence of plastic, which could pose a choking hazard.
- The plastic is thought to have come from the Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce bottles, with affected products sold nationwide, including to the Department of Defense, between January 16 and October 23, 2025.
- Although no illnesses or injuries have been reported from the BBQ sandwich recall, consumers are urged to return affected items for a full refund or contact E.A. Sween if consumed.
- In a separate incident, Hormel Foods recalled nearly 4.9 million pounds of its frozen boneless chicken products, distributed to restaurants and commercial food outlets, after metal fragments were discovered.
- The metal contamination in the Hormel chicken was attributed to a damaged conveyor belt during production, with no reported injuries or illnesses, and affected products were shipped between February 10 and September 19.