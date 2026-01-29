Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Super Bowl beer brewed with unusual ingredient raises eyebrows

super bowl fans give up their best friends and beers?
  • A new limited-edition beer named Nature Calls, infused with bear poop, is being launched for this year's Super Bowl.
  • Columbia Sportswear collaborated with Breakside Brewery to create the beer, which uses Bull Run River water and bear poop collected from American black bears in Montana.
  • Despite the unusual ingredient, the creators assure the beer is safe to drink and also contains malted grains, honey and huckleberry notes.
  • Nature Calls will debut on February 8 at the Super Bowl Players Tailgate in Santa Clara, California, and will also be available at select Breakside Brewery locations in Oregon.
  • This is not the first beer to use animal feces, as a Finnish microbrewery previously used goose poop to make a stout in 2021.
