How the Beckham family feud unfolded
- Brooklyn Beckham has publicly addressed his long-rumoured feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, via a six-slide Instagram post detailing his version of events.
- Rumours of a feud between Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and the Beckham family began circulating around their April 2022 wedding, notably regarding Nicola not wearing a Victoria Beckham dress.
- Brooklyn has now alleged that his mother, Victoria, cancelled making Nicola's wedding dress last minute and 'hijacked' his first dance with Nicola at the wedding.
- He also claimed that he and Nicola were 'rejected' from David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations and that his parents have 'endlessly' tried to ruin his relationship.
- The couple renewed their wedding vows in August 2025 without any of the Beckham family present, with Brooklyn stating they wanted to create new, joyful memories.
- Brooklyn's recent Instagram post details further allegations, including his mother calling Nicola 'evil' and family members saying Nicola was 'not blood' before the wedding, and Victoria refusing to support Nicola's charity efforts.