Why experts are warning against ‘bed rotting’

Bed rotting: Is it good or bad for you?
  • The social media trend known as “bed rotting” involves spending extended periods in bed, with nearly a quarter of Gen Z reportedly engaging in the practice.
  • While some social media influencers promote bed rotting for mental health, experts warn it can be a symptom of depression, lead to poor hygiene, and encourage avoidance of responsibilities.
  • Prolonged bed rest can disrupt natural sleep-wake cycles, potentially worsening sleep deprivation and negatively impacting overall well-being.
  • Experts advise that although occasional rest is beneficial, excessive bed rotting can leave individuals feeling more drained rather than refreshed.
  • To minimize negative effects, it is recommended to practice bed rotting sparingly, limit sessions to 30 minutes to an hour, and engage in non-screen activities like reading.
