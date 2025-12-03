Ben Shephard left red in the face over This Morning live blunder
- Ben Shephard caused a stir on This Morning with a live on-air gaffe.
- He an co-host Cat Deeley were discussing an ITV Christmas competition winner who became a grandmother on the same day of her big win.
- Shephard mistakenly described the newborn baby, named Indie, as being “straight out of the box”.
- He quickly corrected himself, clarifying that he meant “Christmas presents,“ which sent the panel into hysterics.
- Shephard, who also struggled to maintain composure, apologised to the new grandmother for his humorous slip-up.