One supermarket emerges as top performer in Christmas taste test

  • Marks & Spencer emerged as the top performer in the annual Good Food Christmas supermarket taste test, securing victories in six out of 17 categories.
  • M&S's wins included joint best turkey crown, best gammon, and best Christmas pudding, with judges praising their quality and flavour.
  • Morrisons also performed strongly, clinching five wins, notably for best showstopper dessert and both classic and flavoured mince pies.
  • Other supermarkets recognised for their festive offerings included Tesco for best pigs in blankets, Lidl for best trifle, and Aldi, which jointly won best smoked salmon with M&S.
  • The taste test involved 13 supermarkets submitting a combined 185 products across 17 categories, with judges highlighting the availability of high-quality and affordable festive options.
