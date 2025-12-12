Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Six foods that can boost heart health or reduce inflammation

  • One in four American adults sits for more than eight hours daily, significantly increasing their risk of obesity, heart disease, and cancer.
  • Eating foods rich in flavanols, powerful inflammation-fighting antioxidants, can help reduce blood pressure and mitigate the negative health effects of prolonged sedentary behaviour.
  • Dr. Catarina Rendeiro from the University of Birmingham suggests that combining flavanol-rich foods with short breaks from inactivity, such as walking or standing, can enhance long-term health.
  • High-flavanol unsweetened cocoa, leafy greens, and berries are highlighted for their ability to regulate blood flow, provide antioxidants, and potentially lower blood pressure.
  • Green and black teas, plums, and various nuts like walnuts, almonds, and peanuts also contribute to improved blood circulation and reduced inflammation.
