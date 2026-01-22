Regional supermarket chains dominate US ‘top grocers’ list
- H-E-B, a Texas-based supermarket chain, has been named the top grocery retailer in the United States for the fifth time in nine years by Dunnhumby's ninth annual Retailer Preference Index.
- For the first time in the index's history, the top three grocers are all regional chains, with New England's Market Basket in second place and Wisconsin's Woodman's in third, outperforming larger national brands.
- The top 10 also includes Costco, Aldi, WinCo Foods, Trader Joe’s, Amazon, Wegmans and ShopRite, with Amazon and Sam's Club slipping due to their digital advantage becoming less impactful.
- The ranking reflects changing shopper priorities and economic uncertainty, with 56% of Americans unable to cover a $400 emergency and 58 million experiencing food insecurity.
- Consumer confidence has dropped due to concerns about higher prices, fewer job opportunities, and stagnant wages, leading shoppers to make more price-conscious choices.