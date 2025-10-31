Hong Kong tops the world’s best 50 hotels list
- The World's 50 Best Hotels list, now in its third year, was announced in London, compiled from votes by over 800 anonymous experts.
- Asia dominated the list with 20 entries, while the UK featured five times, including Claridge's and The Connaught.
- Rosewood Hong Kong claimed the top spot, celebrated as a symbol of modern Hong Kong's resurgence with its luxurious design and extensive amenities.
- The Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River secured second place, noted for its modern design and serene atmosphere in the city's creative district.
- Capella Bangkok, Passalacqua on Lake Como, and Raffles Singapore completed the top five, each offering unique luxury experiences from intimate retreats to historic grandeur.