Hong Kong tops the world’s best 50 hotels list

  • The World's 50 Best Hotels list, now in its third year, was announced in London, compiled from votes by over 800 anonymous experts.
  • Asia dominated the list with 20 entries, while the UK featured five times, including Claridge's and The Connaught.
  • Rosewood Hong Kong claimed the top spot, celebrated as a symbol of modern Hong Kong's resurgence with its luxurious design and extensive amenities.
  • The Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River secured second place, noted for its modern design and serene atmosphere in the city's creative district.
  • Capella Bangkok, Passalacqua on Lake Como, and Raffles Singapore completed the top five, each offering unique luxury experiences from intimate retreats to historic grandeur.
