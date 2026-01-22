Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

TV host pauses show appearances as he battles ‘malady’

It is not clear when new episodes of the program, which airs every weeknight, will return
It is not clear when new episodes of the program, which airs every weeknight, will return (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Bill O’Reilly, the 76-year-old former Fox News anchor, has announced he is stepping back from his program No Spin News due to an unspecified illness.
  • He shared the health update on his blog Tuesday, saying he is dealing with a "malady" but didn’t provide further details about the health issue.
  • “Hey No Spin Nation. Sorry I am dealing with a malady,” he wrote. “We have great doctors so we’ll fight the good fight. Doesn’t affect my fingers so will update you on me, news cycle, and anything major. Hopefully, back in the saddle shortly.”
  • O'Reilly is a regular guest on NewsNation’s Cuomo but missed his appearance Tuesday, with host Chris Cuomo telling viewers, “He is sick. He’ll be back soon.”
  • O’Reilly has been hosting No Spin News since 2017, when he was fired from Fox News after 20 years at the helm of The O’Reilly Factor.
