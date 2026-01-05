The fruit that can improve cholesterol and fight heart disease
- American spice-maker McCormick & Company has named black currant as its 2026 ‘Flavor of the Year’, bringing attention to the sweet yet tangy berry.
- Black currants contain over twice the daily recommended vitamin C, significant dietary fibre, and antioxidants like flavonoids that support gut health, improve cholesterol and reduce heart disease risk.
- The fruit was historically banned across the US in the early 1900s for spreading white pine blister rust, with some northern states still maintaining restrictions despite the federal ban ending in 1966.
- Despite their health benefits and versatility in recipes, fewer than one per cent of Americans have sampled black currants, though they are slowly experiencing a resurgence.
- Individuals on blood thinners or blood pressure medication should consult a doctor before incorporating black currants into their diet due to potential interactions, although they are generally considered safe.