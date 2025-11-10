Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to stay safe shopping during Black Friday

The Independent gives Black Friday 2025 shopping tips
  • UK shoppers are forecast to spend almost £14 billion this Black Friday weekend, with an average spend of £299 per person, an £83 increase from last year.
  • Despite overall Christmas spending cuts, a third of consumers intend to spend more this Black Friday, with only 14 per cent planning to reduce their outlay.
  • Amazon remains the primary shopping destination, though Chinese marketplaces such as Temu, Shein, and TikTok Shop are seeing increased interest.
  • Buy now, pay later options are expected to be less popular this year, with only 17 per cent of shoppers planning to use them for general purchases.
  • Consumer groups like Citizens Advice and Which? are urging shoppers to exercise extreme caution against cyber scams, fake deals, and suspicious websites during the sales event.
In full

