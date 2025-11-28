Couple share secret to healthy relationship 34 years after meeting on TV show
- Sue and Alex Tatham, the first couple to marry after meeting on the reality show Blind Date, have shared the secrets to their long-lasting union.
- They met on the ITV show in 1988 and married three years later in a televised ceremony watched by approximately 17 million viewers.
- Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the couple revealed they initially participated in the series "for a laugh" and to observe television production.
- Sue highlighted "open honesty" and kindness as key to their relationship's longevity.
- Alex added that having plenty in common, sharing a set of values, and a strong love of family were crucial factors for their successful marriage.