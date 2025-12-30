Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How blushing could actually have social advantages

The Conversation Original report by Amanda Meyer, Monika Zimanyi
Related: Meghan blushes as Tan France cracks a cheeky joke in new With Love teaser
  • Blushing is an involuntary physiological response to emotions such as embarrassment or self-consciousness, caused by adrenaline increasing blood flow to the face, neck, or chest.
  • This visible reddening, more noticeable in lighter skin tones, is triggered by the sympathetic nervous system, which causes blood vessels in the face to dilate.
  • Evolutionary theories suggest that blushing acts as a social signal, conveying honesty or sincerity and helping to maintain social bonds after a perceived social misstep.
  • Blushing frequency is influenced by factors including age, gender, and social anxiety, with women, younger individuals, and those with social anxiety typically blushing more.
  • While blushing cannot be consciously prevented once it begins, severe or distressing cases may warrant medical attention, such as cognitive behavioural therapy or, rarely, surgical intervention.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in