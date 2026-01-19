The new jet that aims to half journey time between London and New York
- Blake Scholl, CEO of Boom Supersonic, aims to revive supersonic passenger flight with the Overture aircraft by the end of the decade, following the grounding of Concorde in 2003.
- The Overture is designed to fly at Mach 1.7, slightly slower than Concorde, to minimise noise during take-off and landing, making it no louder than current subsonic aircraft.
- Boom Supersonic claims to have a solution for the sonic boom over land, using real-time weather data and algorithms to bend the boom upwards, preventing it from being heard on the ground.
- The company projects Overture fares to be comparable to current business class prices, around £4,000 for a transatlantic return, making supersonic travel more accessible than Concorde's luxury pricing.
- With a projected range of 5,000 miles and over 600 viable routes, including New York-London in approximately three-and-a-half hours, Overture has already secured 130 orders and options from major airlines.