The often misdiagnosed condition that makes you tired and forgetful

The Conversation Original report by Katherine Y. Ko
  • Autoimmune encephalitis is a condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the brain, causing inflammation and swelling, and it can occur suddenly at any age.
  • Though considered rare, affecting up to 14 in 100,000 people annually, it is now understood to be more common than previously thought due to improved awareness and testing.
  • Symptoms range from striking changes like seizures and personality shifts to subtler difficulties such as confusion, forgetfulness, and mental fogginess, often leading to misdiagnosis as other conditions.
  • Diagnosis is challenging, often requiring multiple tests, including scans, blood tests and EEGs, with delays potentially causing further brain injury.
  • Early treatment, typically involving steroids, IVIG, or plasma exchange to reduce inflammation, is crucial for recovery, though some individuals may experience long-term cognitive and emotional difficulties.
