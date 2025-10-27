Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Study suggests these activities could boost brain health

The Conversation Original report by Carlos Coronel, Agustín Ibáñez
The study found that creative pursuits such as dance, music, visual arts, and gaming positively impacted brain health
The study found that creative pursuits such as dance, music, visual arts, and gaming positively impacted brain health (Getty/iStock)
  • A study by a group of international scientists across 13 countries suggests that engaging in creative activities may enhance brain health and slow down brain ageing.
  • Led by neuroscientists Carlos Coronel and Agustín Ibáñez, researchers analysed brain activity from nearly 1,400 participants using AI 'brain clocks' and biophysical models.
  • The study found that creative pursuits such as dance, music, visual arts, and gaming positively impacted brain health, making participants' brains appear “younger” than their chronological age.
  • Specific results showed tango dancers' brains appeared over seven years younger, musicians and visual artists' brains five to six years younger, and gamers' brains about four years younger.
  • The findings indicate that creativity protects brain areas vulnerable to ageing and improves brain communication, with the positive effects strengthening with increased practice.
