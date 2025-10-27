Study suggests these activities could boost brain health
- A study by a group of international scientists across 13 countries suggests that engaging in creative activities may enhance brain health and slow down brain ageing.
- Led by neuroscientists Carlos Coronel and Agustín Ibáñez, researchers analysed brain activity from nearly 1,400 participants using AI 'brain clocks' and biophysical models.
- The study found that creative pursuits such as dance, music, visual arts, and gaming positively impacted brain health, making participants' brains appear “younger” than their chronological age.
- Specific results showed tango dancers' brains appeared over seven years younger, musicians and visual artists' brains five to six years younger, and gamers' brains about four years younger.
- The findings indicate that creativity protects brain areas vulnerable to ageing and improves brain communication, with the positive effects strengthening with increased practice.