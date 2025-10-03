New study uncovers when our minds peak
- A new study challenges previous beliefs, suggesting that human brain functioning actually peaks between the ages of 55 and 60.
- Published in the journal Intelligence, the research indicates that achievements like career success tend to climax later in life.
- Dr Gilles Gignac, lead author from the University of Western Australia, attributes this peak to a combination of accumulated knowledge, judgment, and life experience.
- While fluid intelligence may peak around 20, other cognitive abilities such as crystallised intelligence, emotional intelligence, and moral reasoning continue to improve with age.
- The findings imply that individuals best suited for high-stakes decision-making roles are typically between 40 and 65 years old.