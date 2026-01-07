Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Breakfast tacos and burritos recalled over safety concerns

Botulism, listeria, and recalls: How recalls work
  • A recall of popular breakfast tacos and burritos by Fresh & Ready Foods, LLC, has been upgraded to a high-risk Class II by the Food and Drug Administration.
  • The recall stems from the potential presence of foreign material in the ready-to-eat products, posing safety concerns for consumers.
  • The FDA indicates that consumption of the affected items could result in "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."
  • The recalled products include specific types of burritos and tacos under various brands, distributed to retailers in Oregon and Washington, with an expiration date of December 12, 2025.
  • Consumers are urged to discard the breakfast foods or return them to the place of purchase, though no illnesses have been reported to date.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in