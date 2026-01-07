Breakfast tacos and burritos recalled over safety concerns
- A recall of popular breakfast tacos and burritos by Fresh & Ready Foods, LLC, has been upgraded to a high-risk Class II by the Food and Drug Administration.
- The recall stems from the potential presence of foreign material in the ready-to-eat products, posing safety concerns for consumers.
- The FDA indicates that consumption of the affected items could result in "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."
- The recalled products include specific types of burritos and tacos under various brands, distributed to retailers in Oregon and Washington, with an expiration date of December 12, 2025.
- Consumers are urged to discard the breakfast foods or return them to the place of purchase, though no illnesses have been reported to date.