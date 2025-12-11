Breast cancer blood test discovery could ‘transform’ survival chances
- A new blood test, the Breast Circulating Methylation Assay (BCMA), has been developed to transform breast cancer treatment.
- The BCMA test identifies specific breast cancer types by detecting tumour DNA in the bloodstream, potentially eliminating the need for invasive biopsies.
- Researchers found the test was almost 90 per cent accurate in pinpointing when breast cancer switches type, which occurs in about 20 per cent of advanced cases and can render existing treatments ineffective.
- This innovation allows for tailored treatment plans, as changes in cancer type can be tracked over time, and could also identify patients who might benefit from dual drug therapies.
- Developed by The Institute of Cancer Research, London, the technology holds promise for guiding treatment decisions across various cancer types, though further clinical trials are required.