Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bride-to-be accidentally donates wedding dress sparking desperate search

The bride is appealing the public, asking to buy back the dress ahead of her own wedding day (file photo)
The bride is appealing the public, asking to buy back the dress ahead of her own wedding day (file photo) (Getty Images)
  • A Rhode Island woman is desperately searching for her mother's wedding dress after accidentally donating it to charity.
  • The dress, hand-sewn by her great-grandmother in 1992, was mistakenly put in a giveaway pile during a basement clear-out in Providence.
  • It was subsequently sold at a Savers store in Warwick, and the bride-to-be only realized it was missing two weeks after the donation.
  • She is engaged to be married next year and had planned to incorporate part of the heirloom gown into her own wedding dress to connect three generations of her family.
  • She says she is willing to buy back the ivory, lace, sweetheart neckline, puff-sleeved dress, and social media users are assisting in her search.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in