Brooklyn Beckham wedding guest responds to claims regarding his role in family feud
- Marc Anthony has addressed claims regarding his role in a family feud at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz, stating the allegations are "hardly the truth".
- The singer was accused of inviting Victoria Beckham to have the first dance with Brooklyn, referring to her as "the most beautiful woman in the room", which allegedly "devastated" Nicola.
- Anthony described the situation as "extremely unfortunate" but declined to comment further on the family's issues, highlighting his long-standing friendship with the Beckhams.
- DJ Fat Tony, a guest at the wedding, corroborated Brooklyn's earlier claims, detailing how Anthony's actions led to Nicola leaving the room in tears and Brooklyn feeling "awkward".
- Brooklyn Beckham previously made an online statement accusing his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship and "hijacking" his first dance, causing him humiliation.
