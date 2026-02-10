Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brooklyn Beckham wedding guest responds to claims regarding his role in family feud

Beckham family make first joint public appearance after Brooklyn row
  • Marc Anthony has addressed claims regarding his role in a family feud at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz, stating the allegations are "hardly the truth".
  • The singer was accused of inviting Victoria Beckham to have the first dance with Brooklyn, referring to her as "the most beautiful woman in the room", which allegedly "devastated" Nicola.
  • Anthony described the situation as "extremely unfortunate" but declined to comment further on the family's issues, highlighting his long-standing friendship with the Beckhams.
  • DJ Fat Tony, a guest at the wedding, corroborated Brooklyn's earlier claims, detailing how Anthony's actions led to Nicola leaving the room in tears and Brooklyn feeling "awkward".
  • Brooklyn Beckham previously made an online statement accusing his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship and "hijacking" his first dance, causing him humiliation.
