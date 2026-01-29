Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rebecca Loos supports Brooklyn Beckham in new interview

Rebecca Loos claims Brooklyn Beckham's explosive statement is 'validation for what she said 22 years ago'
  • Rebecca Loos has publicly supported Brooklyn Beckham's recent statement about his family, claiming it validates her past allegations.
  • Brooklyn, 26, posted on Instagram that he has no wish to reconcile with his family.
  • Loos stated that Brooklyn's announcement provides “validation for what I said 22 years ago.”
  • In 2004, Loos claimed she had an affair with Sir David Beckham, an allegation he promptly and vehemently denied as “ludicrous.”
  • Loos will discuss her experience of being at the centre of a “PR war” in the upcoming Channel 5 documentary, The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies, airing on 1 February.
