Rebecca Loos supports Brooklyn Beckham in new interview
- Rebecca Loos has publicly supported Brooklyn Beckham's recent statement about his family, claiming it validates her past allegations.
- Brooklyn, 26, posted on Instagram that he has no wish to reconcile with his family.
- Loos stated that Brooklyn's announcement provides “validation for what I said 22 years ago.”
- In 2004, Loos claimed she had an affair with Sir David Beckham, an allegation he promptly and vehemently denied as “ludicrous.”
- Loos will discuss her experience of being at the centre of a “PR war” in the upcoming Channel 5 documentary, The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies, airing on 1 February.
