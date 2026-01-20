Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Guest appears to confirm Brooklyn Beckham’s claim about Victoria’s dance at wedding

Victoria Beckham praises Brooklyn's 'beautiful wedding' before family feud erupted
  • A wedding guest has corroborated Brooklyn Beckham's assertion that his mother "danced very inappropriately on me" during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.
  • Stavros Agapiou, who attended the lavish Palm Beach ceremony, stated on Instagram that he witnessed Victoria Beckham's dancing.
  • Agapiou's initial comment, "I was there and she did, he's telling the truth," has since been removed from Instagram.
  • Agapiou was a guest at the wedding alongside his partner, British DJ Fat Tony.
  • Following the deletion of his comment, Agapiou posted a new message, "Good on him for finally speaking out!"
