Guest appears to confirm Brooklyn Beckham’s claim about Victoria’s dance at wedding
- A wedding guest has corroborated Brooklyn Beckham's assertion that his mother "danced very inappropriately on me" during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.
- Stavros Agapiou, who attended the lavish Palm Beach ceremony, stated on Instagram that he witnessed Victoria Beckham's dancing.
- Agapiou's initial comment, "I was there and she did, he's telling the truth," has since been removed from Instagram.
- Agapiou was a guest at the wedding alongside his partner, British DJ Fat Tony.
- Following the deletion of his comment, Agapiou posted a new message, "Good on him for finally speaking out!"