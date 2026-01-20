Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham praised Brooklyn’s ‘beautiful wedding’ before family feud erupted

Victoria Beckham praises Brooklyn's 'beautiful wedding' before family feud erupted
  • Victoria Beckham previously praised her son Brooklyn's 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz as "beautiful" in a resurfaced clip, predating the family's public feud.
  • On Sunday, 19 January, Brooklyn Beckham issued a statement on Instagram, accusing his parents of being "controlling" and attempting to ruin his relationship.
  • He announced his decision not to reconcile with his family, stating he is "standing up" for himself for the first time.
  • In October 2022, Victoria Beckham had expressed her joy for her son, remarking, "As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?"
  • The Beckham family has not yet responded to Brooklyn's recent comments regarding their relationship.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in