Bruce Willis’ wife shares struggle with grief around the holidays
- Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, shared a blog post detailing her feelings about the holiday season following her husband's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia.
- In her post, titled “The Holiday Looks Different Now,” she explained how traditions now require extensive planning and moments of joy can be intertwined with grief.
- Despite the challenges, Heming Willis highlighted that meaning, warmth, and joy can still be found, asserting that holidays change rather than disappear when dementia enters one's life.
- She reflected on Bruce's past holiday routines, such as making pancakes, and expressed her commitment to creating new family memories while honouring the old ones, taking over some traditions herself.
- This blog post follows her recent comments at a conference where she addressed criticism over making “impossible decisions” regarding her husband's care, including moving him out of their family home.