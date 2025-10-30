Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bruce Willis’ wife says ‘it’s a blessing and a curse’ the actor is not aware of his dementia

Emma Heming Willis reflects on surprising Bruce Willis hobby
  • Emma Heming Willis, wife of actor Bruce Willis, revealed he is unaware of his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, which she considers a “blessing and a curse” as it spares him distress.
  • Willis's family announced his FTD diagnosis in 2023, following an earlier diagnosis of aphasia in 2022 that led him to step away from acting.
  • Heming Willis clarified that FTD is not Alzheimer's, and Willis still recognizes his family, despite the disease affecting his communication and behavior.
  • She noted that FTD symptoms include difficulties with speech, changes in personality and muscle weakness, and there is currently no cure for the condition.
  • The family has adapted their caregiving approach, with Willis living in a separate, calm home with a full-time care team, a decision Heming Willis defended as necessary for their family's well-being.
