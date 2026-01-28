Bruce Willis’s wife gives update on actor’s life with dementia
- Emma Heming Willis, wife of actor Bruce Willis, has revealed that her husband is unaware of his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.
- She described his lack of awareness as both a 'blessing and a curse,' expressing happiness that he does not comprehend his condition.
- Willis's unawareness is attributed to anosognosia, a neurological symptom common in FTD, which prevents individuals from recognizing their illness.
- The actor's family announced his FTD diagnosis in 2023, following an earlier diagnosis of aphasia.
- Heming Willis also addressed criticism regarding her decision to move Bruce out of their family home, explaining it was to protect their daughters from the degenerative nature of his condition.